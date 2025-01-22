Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- Former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has been appointed as manager of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport,
- Another subsea cable break has taken out internet across northern and western Alaska,
- University of Alaska Southeast researchers among those awarded nearly $1 million to study glacial outburst floods in a grant from the National Science Foundation,
- One Sitkan remembers President Jimmy Carter, and
- The record-breaking fire in Altadena, California, consumed the home of a Juneau resident.