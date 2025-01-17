Newscast – Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- Earlier this week, the Alaska Department of Health confirmed a measles case in an adult on the southern Kenai Peninsula,
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to be the country’s new Health and Human Services secretary, and he has pledged to advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Juneau did that nearly two decades ago, and data shows kids in Juneau are getting more cavities,
- The U.S. Forest Service plans to raise five new totem poles at the Mendenhall Glacier. The project is meant to honor the original people of the land, but those original people say they should be included in creating the plan