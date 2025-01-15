Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District says its students’ personal data may have been compromised in a national data breach. The software company – PowerSchool – gave the district an initial all-clear last week. But further examination by the district’s IT department revealed suspicious activity. PowerSchool then confirmed Juneau’s data had been compromised.
- Alaskans who have experienced stalking and domestic violence — or who work as police or correctional officers — aren’t able to hide their addresses from the public. That can put them and their families at risk. An Alaska lawmaker is proposing a bill that would protect their personal information.
-