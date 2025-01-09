Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau police: Man who died inside Mendenhall Valley home intentionally set it on fire,
- The Ketchikan City Council is still on track to approve a hefty electric rate increase,
- A man held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex has died after authorities say his cellmate severely beat him,
- Anchorage officers shot a man early Wednesday, in the second police shooting in Anchorage in 24 hours,
- A consultant hired by Anchorage’s municipal attorney has a dozen recommendations to improve police de-escalation and use of force polices,
- More than a million pounds of Alaska’s snow crab that might have previously gone unfished can now be processed, thanks to an agreement between the cities of St. Paul and Unalaska