Juneau police: Man who died inside Mendenhall Valley home intentionally set it on fire

Juneau police say a man found dead inside a house that caught fire early on Saturday intentionally started the fire before he died.

According to the initial investigation, the 33-year-old man’s death “was not related to the fire and is not suspicious in nature.”

Three other people who were inside the house on Aspen Avenue at the time escaped, but one man went back to find the person who started the fire. He sustained severe burns and was later medevaced out of town.

The investigation is ongoing, and a spokesperson for the police said Thursday they cannot provide further details about how the man died.

Several pets also died in the fire and the house was destroyed. Police say the Red Cross is assisting the remaining people who lived there.