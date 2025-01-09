KTOO

Juneau | Public Safety

Juneau police: Man who died inside Mendenhall Valley home intentionally set it on fire

by

Smoke billows from a house fire in the Mendenhall Valley in Juneau on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Capital City Fire/Rescue)

Juneau police say a man found dead inside a house that caught fire early on Saturday intentionally started the fire before he died. 

According to the initial investigation, the 33-year-old man’s death “was not related to the fire and is not suspicious in nature.” 

Three other people who were inside the house on Aspen Avenue at the time escaped, but one man went back to find the person who started the fire. He sustained severe burns and was later medevaced out of town. 

The investigation is ongoing, and a spokesperson for the police said Thursday they cannot provide further details about how the man died.

Several pets also died in the fire and the house was destroyed. Police say the Red Cross is assisting the remaining people who lived there.

Yvonne Krumrey

Justice & Culture Reporter, KTOO

"Through my reporting and series Tongass Voices and Lingít Word of the Week, I tell stories about people who have shaped -- and continue to shape -- the landscape of this place we live."

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications