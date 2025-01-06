KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau resident died after a fire broke out in a home in the Mendenhall Valley over the weekend,
  • The U.S. Coast Guard has taken delivery of an icebreaker,
  • Alaskans Christina Love and Josie Heyano served on the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and helped shape the council’s 2024 report,
  • The tribe representing one of the coastal communities on the Kuskokwim Delta that were hit by a string of storms became the second-ever in Alaska to receive a federal disaster declaration

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications