Newscast – Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

In this newscast:
- A Juneau resident died after a fire broke out in a home in the Mendenhall Valley over the weekend,
- The U.S. Coast Guard has taken delivery of an icebreaker,
- Alaskans Christina Love and Josie Heyano served on the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and helped shape the council’s 2024 report,
- The tribe representing one of the coastal communities on the Kuskokwim Delta that were hit by a string of storms became the second-ever in Alaska to receive a federal disaster declaration