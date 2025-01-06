Lingít Word of the Week: Yanshuká — Camp

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is yanshuká, or camp. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say yanshuká.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Yanshuká.

That means camp.

Here are some sentences:

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Astʼeix̱, astʼeix̱ áwé yanshuká dei ḵuyaanagweich.

People fish when they travel by boat to camp.

Keiyishí Bessie Cooley: Yanshuká, aan.eetí tsú yéi duwasáakw.

Camp is also called remains of the village.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Yanshukaadé áyá at wutuwaxoon.

We prepared to go to camp.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Yanshukádéi gax̱too.ḵóox̱

We will go to camp (by vehicle).

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Aadé ḵoowtuwa.oo yé yanshuká.

The way we live at camp.

