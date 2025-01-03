2025 PFD applications are open now through March 31

It’s that time of the year again: time to apply for your Permanent Fund dividend.

Applications for the 2025 PFD opened on New Year’s Day and will stay open until March 31.

It’s not yet clear how much each Alaskan will receive from the state’s annual oil-wealth payment. The Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy will set the amount during the upcoming legislative session.

Dunleavy’s budget proposal would pay roughly $3,900 to each Alaskan , but that’s unlikely to make it through the Legislature. It would require drawing more than $1.5 billion from the state’s main non-Permanent Fund savings account, the Constitutional Budget Reserve, or more than half the current balance.

Dunleavy’s proposal is based on a formula in state law that hasn’t been used in a decade. If lawmakers use the informal formula they’ve used in recent years — 25% of the state’s annual drawdown from the Alaska Permanent Fund — PFD checks would be closer to about $1,400.

Last year’s dividend, including a one-time energy relief payment, was about $1,702.

There are a variety of criteria to be eligible for the PFD, but the biggest two are these: You must have been an Alaska resident for all of 2024 and intend to remain a resident indefinitely. Payments are typically distributed in October.