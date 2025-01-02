KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, January 2, 2025

  • Congress passed the American Relief Act of 2025, with millions of dollars directed to study possible ways to mitigate Juneau’s glacial outburst floods in the long term,
  • Juneau police name officers involved in fatal Christmas morning shooting,
  • Family and community members mourn the loss of Juneau resident killed by police on Christmas morning,
  • The Sitka Assembly is on notice that there’s another difficult year ahead for local schools,
  • Ketchikan Indian Community announced that it’s opened a new emergency warming shelter for unhoused tribal citizens

