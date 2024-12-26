Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024

In this newscast:
- A Juneau woman died after she was shot and killed by a Juneau Police officer in the parking lot of the Mendenhall Valley Breeze In convenience store early Christmas morning.
- The small Southeast Alaska town of Gustavus is hosting a food drive this weekend. And it’s getting a boost from the Juneau food bank. The drive is the first step in plans to open up a new, permanent food pantry – something the town doesn’t have yet. But organizers say it’s something Gustavus desperately needs.
- Finding affordable housing in Anchorage is a challenge, and housing experts are looking for solutions. One idea is making it easier for people to live in multigenerational homes. That can help solve the housing shortage by increasing density- fitting more people into one lot of land. But there are other benefits too- like allowing residents to age in place.