Woman dies in Christmas morning police shooting in Juneau

A woman is dead after an altercation with police in the Mendenhall Valley early Christmas morning.

A release from the Juneau Police Department says it is investigating the death. The woman has not been identified. The department did not specify whether an on-duty officer shot and killed the unnamed woman.

At the scene at about 9 a.m., Juneau Police Commander Nick Garza said he had little information to share at the time.

“At this point, we’re still collecting information, collecting evidence,” he said. “We will be putting out a more detailed press release once we collect evidence here at the scene and are able to talk to witnesses and everybody involved.”

Garza said no one else was injured in the incident, but did not know how many officers were involved.

In a text message, Deputy Police Chief Krag Campbell wrote that the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. He said more information would be released later Wednesday. Police Chief Derek Bos is out of town.

Police blocked off Glacier Highway Christmas morning from the McNugget Intersection to Jordan Creek Center and Trout Street for the investigation. Yellow tape surrounded the area around the Mendenhall Valley Breeze In. The woman’s body was surrounded by cones and covered with a black blanket in the parking lot.

“This is going to be blocked off until we’re done collecting evidence and processing the scene,” Garza said. “I would expect it to be a couple more hours at least, bare minimum.”

This is the second police shooting fatality in Juneau this year. Police shot and killed 35-year-old Steven Kissack on July 15. The state’s Office of Special Prosecutions cleared all officers involved of any criminal charges related to his death.

This story was updated Wednesday at 10:34 a.m. with additional information. It is a developing story and may be updated again.