Potential new hurdles for Hoonah’s borough petition arise following state commission’s approval

A state commission issued a written decision last week affirming its approval of the City of Hoonah’s request to form a borough.

But, a dissenting report and a potential motion for reconsideration may put some hurdles in front of plans for residents to vote on the proposed borough this summer.

Advocates of the Xunaa Borough proposal say it would allow residents in the area to have more say in the future development of Southeast Alaska. That’s as cruise ship tourism continues to expand in the region.

Last month the state’s five-member Local Boundary Commission approved the Borough petition in a close 3-2 vote.

But, the two members who voted to deny the petition released a letter of dissent last week. They pointed to some “unintended consequences” they say could follow if the borough becomes a reality.

Their dissent hinges on the concern that the borough’s exclusion of some nearby communities like Gustavus, Pelican and Tenakee Springs would deny them a say in regional decision-making. Those communities make up roughly half of the Glacier Bay region’s population according to the dissent letter – and declined to be included in the borough.

The dissenting members also suggested the proposed borough may not satisfy state standards for borough formation.

Meanwhile, the City of Gustavus may file a request for reconsideration of the commission’s decision.

Gustavus city council members discussed a proposed resolution that would direct city administration to file for reconsideration at a meeting last week. The resolution pointed to concerns similar to those in the dissent letter.

This isn’t the first time the City of Hoonah has attempted to create a borough. It’s a plan that has seen a few versions over the last 30 years. Last year, Hoonah proposed dissolving its city government and incorporating more than 10,000 square miles of nearby land and water — including Glacier Bay, Chichagof Island and more — to form one unified, regional government.

Any Alaskan may ask the commission to reconsider a decision. Requests for reconsideration must be filed by Jan. 15.

The state will hold a special election for registered voters in the proposed region to vote on it — as long as the commission’s decisions stand after all reconsideration requests have been assessed. If approved, it would be Alaska’s 20th borough and the newest since Petersburg was incorporated in 2013.