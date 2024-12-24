Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024

In this newscast:
- A state commission issued a written decision late last week affirming its approval of the City of Hoonah’s request to form a borough.But, a dissenting report and a potential motion for reconsideration may put some hurdles in front of plans for residents to vote on the proposed borough this summer.
- For this week’s episode of Tongass Voices Gigi Monroe discusses when first started Juneau Drag in 2014, and how quickly, the city embraced the art form. Now, its annual New Yearʼs Eve drag show will be the group’s 10th anniversary celebration and a time to reflect not only on the last year, but the decade of performances before it.
- President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to revisit the name of North America’s tallest peak. He wants it changed back from Denali to Mount McKinley.