Lingít Word of the Week: Sʼigeidí — Beaver

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is s’igeidí, or beaver. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say s’igeidí.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: S’igeidí.

That means beaver.

Here are some sentences:

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: S’igeidích wusiḵít.

The beaver dams it.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Héen x̱oo kat aaní yéi yá s’igeidí has du aaní yéi yatee.

Among the surface of the water, this is the beaverʼs place.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Ḵukaltʼéexʼ káxʼ sʼigeidí x̱oodé ana.átch.

In the spring, people go beaver trapping.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Chʼa hás has du koowú has alʼéix̱ yá sʼig̱eidí.

The beavers dance with their tails.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Additional language resources:

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.