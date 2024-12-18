Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s three presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump yesterday at a ceremony in Anchorage,
- Visitors to the Alaska State Capitol won’t need to pass through an airport-style security checkpoint,
- The City and Borough of Juneau’s Utilities Division announced a proposal to increase residents’ water and sewer raters by more than 50% over the next five years,
- Changes are coming for some of the refugees who call Alaska home,
- Fading financial support puts Juneau School District’s free breakfasts at risk