KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s three presidential electors cast their votes for Donald Trump yesterday at a ceremony in Anchorage,
  • Visitors to the Alaska State Capitol won’t need to pass through an airport-style security checkpoint,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau’s Utilities Division announced a proposal to increase residents’ water and sewer raters by more than 50% over the next five years,
  • Changes are coming for some of the refugees who call Alaska home,
  • Fading financial support puts Juneau School District’s free breakfasts at risk

