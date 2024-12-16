KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Two bowhead whales were harvested in the same afternoon near St. Lawrence Island,
  • A recent state report found that the Alaska Office of Children’s Services failed to offer enough support for a foster child with aggressive behaviors,
  • Hospitals across the country are reeling from the collapse of a staffing agency for emergency medicine doctors, and it’s left emergency department physicians in Ketchikan facing months of work without pay,
  • The opening race of Bethel’s sled dog mushing season has been postponed due to the lack of snow

