Newscast – Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

In this newscast:
- Two bowhead whales were harvested in the same afternoon near St. Lawrence Island,
- A recent state report found that the Alaska Office of Children’s Services failed to offer enough support for a foster child with aggressive behaviors,
- Hospitals across the country are reeling from the collapse of a staffing agency for emergency medicine doctors, and it’s left emergency department physicians in Ketchikan facing months of work without pay,
- The opening race of Bethel’s sled dog mushing season has been postponed due to the lack of snow