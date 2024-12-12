KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

In this newscast:

  • The head of the agency that manages the Alaska Permanent Fund is getting a raise. The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s Board of Trustees approved a 10% pay increase for CEO Deven Mitchell on Tuesday, bringing his total salary to more than $420,000 a year.
  • A massive sea lion will no longer be terrorizing people and pets in Petersburg’s South Harbor. It was killed this weekend — but not by law enforcement. Instead, they collaborated with two Tlingit brothers who plan to use the hide and whiskers for traditional regalia.
  • A Sugt’stun language game is quickly gaining recognition since its release in 2023. KBBI’s Jamie Diep has more on the game’s development that teaches children around the world about Sugpiaq culture.
  • A federal judge in Oregon and a Washington state court judge both issued rulings Tuesday temporarily blocking the proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, halting fears of numerous Alaska store closures.

