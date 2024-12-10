Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

In this newscast:
- The loss of five lives aboard the Wind Walker earlier this month was the latest in a string of tragedies that has shaken the Sitka community this year. In a two-hour vigil at the University of Alaska Southeast boat ramp on Saturday, more than 80 Sitkans and visitors gathered to share stories of loss, sing hymns, and toss flowers into the channel.
- Election officials finished recounting the results of Ballot Measure 2 yesterday, and the outcome remains unchanged.
- Dak júus Rob Yates teaches the language of the Haida people, X̱aad Kíl. According to the most recent statewide report, there is only one person alive who has spoken X̱aad Kíl since birth. There are two other highly proficient speakers. Yates says he isn’t one of them yet, but he’s still working to breathe life into the language.
- The Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska – one of the world’s largest producers of lead and zinc- is set to run out of ore in just eight years. But Teck, the Canadian company that operates the mine, wants to explore nearby deposits that could extend the mine’s life for decades.