Newscast – Monday, Dec. 09, 2024

In this newscast:
- The way tourism companies in Juneau can take advantage of city-owned trails and parks is getting an update.A new city analysis recommends changes that, if approved, would allow companies to operate on some popular trails they haven’t been able to before — while others would stay off limits.
- As Kenai Peninsula school board members mull the best way to restrict student cellphone use, three schools offered reflections on the policies they’ve already implemented.
- Republicans in the Alaska House have formed a 19-member minority caucus, and elected Anchorage Representative-elect Mia Costello as their leader. The outgoing House speaker, Wasilla Republican Cathy Tilton, will serve as minority whip.