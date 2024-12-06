Newscast – Friday, Dec. 06, 2024

In this newscast:
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski occupies a rare place among her 99 colleagues. She doesn’t necessarily stick to what party leaders would want her to do and her propensity to cross the aisle could stand between Trump and his agenda. Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin reports on Murkowski’s spot in the dynamics of the Senate as it switches to Republican control.
- Just in the last five years the State of Alaska has declared nearly three dozen weather or climate related disasters- nearly double the five years before. As Alaskans grapple with a rapidly changing climate, what changes can we expect to the environment? As KNOM’s Ben Townsend shares, a new report attempts to answer that question.
- Tribal members from the Wrangell Cooperative Association were introduced on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building this week for the Christmas Tree lighting. They blessed the tree and the people at the ceremony with traditional songs.