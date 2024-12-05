Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of the five fishermen lost in the boat sinking near Hoonah on Sunday,
- Alaska is turning down millions in federal funding earmarked to replace water infrastructure that contains lead — because the state doesn’t have any,
- Eaglecrest Ski Area has just enough snow to partially open to skiers on Saturday — its scheduled opening day. It marks the kick-off of the winter ski season in Juneau,
- Ketchikan’s new city-sponsored Mobile Integrated Healthcare program launched in June, but recently one of the programs two paramedics was fired – a week after he criticized the city,
- The Northwest Arctic community of Kiana has been without running water for several days