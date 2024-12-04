KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Six Republicans in the state Senate have announced that they’re planning to form a minority caucus, which would be enough to guarantee conservative seats on the legislative committees,
  • A recount is underway in Juneau on the closely contested ballot measure that would have repealed Alaska’s open primaries and ranked choice voting,
  • There are expected to be a lot fewer people in Southeast Alaska by 2050, according to a recent report,
  • Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s child development center has faced major staffing issues this year that nearly led to the daycare’s closure

