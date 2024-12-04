Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

In this newscast:
- Six Republicans in the state Senate have announced that they’re planning to form a minority caucus, which would be enough to guarantee conservative seats on the legislative committees,
- A recount is underway in Juneau on the closely contested ballot measure that would have repealed Alaska’s open primaries and ranked choice voting,
- There are expected to be a lot fewer people in Southeast Alaska by 2050, according to a recent report,
- Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s child development center has faced major staffing issues this year that nearly led to the daycare’s closure