Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents and businesses can now submit proposals for how the city should spend marine passenger fees for next year,
- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for five missing mariners after their fishing boat capsized near Point Couverden,
- Juneau continues to see heavy rains this week, after getting nearly a foot and a half of snow last week. That’s left road travel slippery and treacherous across town,
- Advocates for limiting cruise visitation have submitted a fourth petition in less than two ears to get a cruise limit question before Sitka votes this winter,
- Tongass Voices: Ariel Estrada on the fast and furious nature of his one-man play