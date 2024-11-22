Newscast — Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s (ADF&G) preliminary 2024 Commercial Harvest and Exvessel Values report is here. The initial set of data shines a light on declining commercial salmon harvests in Alaska,
- It’s been a year since last year’s fatal landslide in Wrangell killed six residents. KSTK’s Colette Czarnecki [Zar-nick-ee] spoke with a couple of Wrangellites affected by the slide to see how they’ve coped and what their future plans are,
- Hundreds of Anchorage residents are flocking to what has become the event of the season. It’s a massive dead fin whale that washed up on the mudflats near downtown last weekend. As onlookers pose for photos and witness the sights and smells the whale brings, researchers are hoping to learn a bit more about how the whale lived, and how it died