Juneau petitions state alcohol board to add more local licenses for beer and wine sales

Residents might be able to order a glass of beer or wine at more restaurants in Juneau soon.

On Monday, the Juneau Assembly approved petitioning the state to increase the number of alcohol licenses in town.

Restaurant or Eating Place Licenses allow restaurants in the state to serve beer and wine. Some restaurant owners say the licenses will help attract more visitors to their businesses and create more venues for local artists.

Right now, Juneau technically has more licenses than the state limit for a town of its size. But, that number doesn’t necessarily take into account how many visitors come to Juneau, especially in the summer cruise season.

A growing number of restaurant owners, like Mar y Sol co-owner Richard Bloomquist, say they want a license – but they’re all taken. He said not having one means their eatery loses business.

“Multiple times per week customers come to our restaurant, sit down, look at the menu, and later leave because we do not carry beer or wine,” he said. “This happens more in the summer than in the winter, since many locals are aware of the menu. But this points to the loss for us in terms of business.”

Though Juneau is at its capacity, a recent change to Alaska’s alcohol laws allows for cities to petition to add more licenses by getting approval from their local governing body. The change was made in part to recognize the surplus of non-residents coming into local communities, like tourists or seasonal workers.

At Monday’s meeting, the Juneau Assembly approved petitioning the Alaska State Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to add eight new licenses in the capital city.

Zach Pease, the technical director for the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, testified that the additional licenses will increase the number of venues in Juneau for local artists.

“More beer and wine licenses would allow restaurants and similar establishments to host events, and provide affordable, accessible venues for small groups and emerging artists on tight budgets,” he said.

Pease said right now, popular venues like Centennial Hall are often booked months to a year in advance, and they can be too big or too spendy for smaller artists to afford. That often leaves local bars as their only performing option. But, that’s not ideal for families or people who don’t drink.

“New licenses would not only foster more inclusive event spaces for under-served groups but also support a broader range of affordable, creative events,” Pease said.

Taylor Vidic, a well-known musician and event producer in Juneau, agreed. She said allowing more places in Juneau to sell beer and wine can help offset the costs of renting spaces and make sure artists can get paid well for their work.

“The best way to create sustainable arts events is by utilizing a wide range of revenue streams, and that’s what this resolution is about for me,” she said. “Restaurants that can serve a glass of wine have another revenue stream to support and honor the artists in our town.”

But, not every local business wants to add more licenses. Some bars and restaurants paid high prices for them due to their scarcity – sometimes upwards of $50,000 – while the state only charges a $1250 fee.

Mitch Falk, the owner of Bullwinkle’s Pizza, asked the Assembly to keep the status quo. He argued there’s already enough out there and increasing the number of available licenses would devalue the current ones that can be sold from one business to another.

“If we’re trying to give these licenses, which it sounds like that’s what the intent is, you’re trying to put somebody in business in competition with somebody that had to buy a license – like myself, that bought two of them,” he said. “It seems like a little bit of unfair competition.”

The number of licenses approved on Monday could have been higher – the city originally proposed adding 20 more. That would have nearly doubled the amount currently available in Juneau.

The Alaska State Alcoholic Beverage Control Board still needs to approve the petition before the licenses can be distributed.