Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau will collaborate with the Central Council Tlingit & Haida on issues of public safety and composting moving forward.
- The ballot measure that would repeal Alaska’s open primary and ranked choice voting is now failing by the narrowest of margins, according to today’s [MON] results update from the Division of Elections.
- The Juneau Assembly unanimously approved a 500,000-dollar grant to Gastineau Human Services at a meeting last night.
- This week’s Tongass Voices: Skaydu.û Jules on bringing Lingít into other traditional practices.