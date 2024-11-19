KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau will collaborate with the Central Council Tlingit & Haida on issues of public safety and composting moving forward.
  • The ballot measure that would repeal Alaska’s open primary and ranked choice voting is now failing by the narrowest of margins, according to today’s [MON] results update from the Division of Elections.
  • The Juneau Assembly unanimously approved a 500,000-dollar grant to Gastineau Human Services at a meeting last night.
  • This week’s Tongass Voices: Skaydu.û Jules on bringing Lingít into other traditional practices.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications