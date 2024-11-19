Juneau Assembly OKs $500K grant to local nonprofit for substance misuse services

The Juneau Assembly unanimously approved a $500,000 grant to Gastineau Human Services at a meeting Monday night. The money will help the nonprofit as it expands services for people recovering from substance misuse.

The grant’s approval comes two months after the permanent closure of Bartlett Regional Hospital’s Rainforest Recovery Center. At the time, hospital leaders said Rainforest lacked enough staff to operate and was contributing to a financial crisis that could close the hospital.

Last month, Gastineau Human Services opened its new Mount Juneau Counseling and Recovery building on its campus in Lemon Creek. It opened earlier than originally planned to quickly fill the service gaps left by Rainforest’s closure.

Along with the new building, Gastineau Human Services also added an additional eight beds for people recovering from substance misuse. That means Gastineau Human Services can now house up to 27 people at a time in its residential treatment program.

The Assembly’s latest grant is one-time funding that’s meant to help with the cost of expanding care and taking on more patients.

Earlier this year, the Assembly also approved another grant of $2 million to Gastineau Human Services. That money is to help the nonprofit as it moves forward with plans to construct a 51-bed residential building on its campus for people in recovery.

The nonprofit’s goal is to begin construction next year with housing available in 2026.