Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

In this newscast:
- Some key races across Alaska remain too close to call with tens of thousands of votes yet to be counted. Ballot Measure 2, repealing ranked choice voting and open primaries, leads by less than two percentage points. A Fairbanks state Senate race and an Anchorage House race are each on a knife’s edge.
- Next week marks the beginning of wolf-trapping season on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska. But on the island – and the smaller islands surrounding it – getting an accurate count of the local wolf population has been a huge challenge. Now, managers are trying some interesting new counting techniques. Last summer, they hired a dog named Barley to sniff out an important source of data for tracking and understanding wolves – their poop.
- Bipartisan majorities will control both the Alaska House and Senate following the election, lawmakers said Wednesday evening.