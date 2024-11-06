Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

In this newscast:
- Final election results are trickling in today [WED] for the national and state races. In Alaska, unofficial results show the Republican presidential and U.S. House candidates lead in their races statewide, but there’s evidence of a lot of split-ticket voters in Juneau,
- A group home in Juneau for women experiencing addiction or leaving incarceration has just reopened after a three-year hiatus due to flooding. T’áa Shuyee Hit Haven House is now accepting applicants,
- Republican challenger Nick Begich had a solid lead in the race for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House after Tuesday’s election night vote tallies,
- The effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting and open primaries was ahead slightly late Tuesday, with about three-quarters of the state’s precincts counted,
- A bipartisan majority caucus is likely to hold on to control of the Alaska Senate, and some key pickups in the state House mean that the current Republican-led majority could lose control of the chamber. That’s according to early election results in state legislative races,
- Initial results in Alaska’s House District 1 race have Republican Jeremy Bynum with a commanding lead at more than 50% of the vote,
- The Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska has received over 20 boxes filled with archaeological artifacts from the Islands of Four Mountains in the central Aleutian Islands. While some artifacts may never be displayed, they remain crucial to understanding Unangax̂ history.