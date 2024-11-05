Juneau voters share why they’re voting — and why it matters

Election Day was stormy in Juneau, but voters moved steadily through polling places as they dispatched their civic duty.

Out at the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal, gusts of wind kept knocking down the “vote here” sign. While election workers tacked it back up, voters trickled in and out of the voting center.

David Gaudet has been voting in Juneau since 1984.

“I have never missed an election. I just think it’s our duty to do that,” he said.

Gaudet wouldn’t say which candidates he chose, but he said he’s glad he got to express his support of ranked-choice voting.

“I was unhappy to see it trying to be repealed. But I was happy to be able to vote that I like it again,” he said.

This year was Oliver Sheufelt’s first time voting in a presidential election in Juneau.

“Everybody’s got to chip in and do your civic duty, just like taking out the trash and going to the dentist. It’s just one of those things for societal health that’s important,” they said.

They also said that it was important for them to vote to keep ranked-choice voting and that they chose Mary Peltola for Alaska’s U.S. House seat and Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

At the University of Alaska Southeast Rec Center, Valley residents stopped to vote in between work, classes and family obligations.

James Pietan said he voted to repeal ranked-choice voting and for former President Donald Trump.

Gunnar Tarver said he also voted for Trump. He reflected on the historical importance of voting and American democracy.

“Like for the generations before us, they all fought on the line with their lives, and they got us this right, and so I think it’s good for us to exhibit it,” he said.

Linda Blefgen said she’s always voted.

“It’s part of being a citizen and having a voice, and this election, particularly as a woman, this is not one to miss,” she said.

Blefgen said she’s a Harris vote and she’s supporting ranked-choice voting, too.

At Centennial Hall downtown, Liam Parrott, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, said he also cast a vote to keep ranked-choice voting. He said that’s the only thing he really cared about on the ballot.

“I’m gonna be honest, I really don’t like any of these people that are running,” he said. “It’s pretty obvious that it’s only gonna be Kamala or Trump because everybody’s so polarized. It’s been very polarized for a long time now, and I don’t see it getting very better.”

A short while later, Shawn Hatt Cohen also steps out of Centennial Hall. She said she votes every election. She voted Democrat, like she always does.

“It’s just sort of the civic duty that I take very seriously,” she said. “I want to make sure democracy stays alive and well.”

Hatt Cohen said she supports Harris’ policies for reproductive rights and price gouging. Her eyes brimmed with tears when she shared what democracy means to her.

“I think it’s the freedom to live our lives as we choose,” she said.

Find live election results once the polls close at ktoo.org/elections. KTOO will carry Alaska Public Media’s live state election coverage from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday on 104.3 FM and online. That follows special live national coverage from NPR.