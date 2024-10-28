Lingít Word of the Week: Kéet — Killer whale

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is kéet, or killer whale. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say kéet.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: kéet.

That means killer whale.

Here are some sentences.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Haa saani has áyá kéet ḵwáan.

Our paternal uncles are killer whale people.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Naanya.aayí has du at.óowu áwé wé kéet

The killer whale is the at.óow of the Naanya.aayí

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: At.óowx̱ sitee yá kéet.

The killer whale is at.óow.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Kéet haa yinaadé yaa yanagwéin

Killer whales were traveling toward us.

