KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Gastineau Human Services officially opened the new Mount Juneau Counseling and Recovery building in Lemon Creek on Thursday,
  • Juneau residents can get a free flu shot at Thunder Mountain Middle School this Saturday,
  • Alaska businesses are divided over a ballot measure that would raise minimum wage and mandate sick leave,
  • The city of Sitka has brokered a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the local cruise dock, but the city assembly postponed a vote until the next meeting after a number of community members said they needed more time to review the document,

