Newscast – Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

In this newscast:
- Gastineau Human Services officially opened the new Mount Juneau Counseling and Recovery building in Lemon Creek on Thursday,
- Juneau residents can get a free flu shot at Thunder Mountain Middle School this Saturday,
- Alaska businesses are divided over a ballot measure that would raise minimum wage and mandate sick leave,
- The city of Sitka has brokered a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the local cruise dock, but the city assembly postponed a vote until the next meeting after a number of community members said they needed more time to review the document,