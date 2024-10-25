Flu shot clinic Saturday at Thunder Mountain Middle School

Juneau residents can get a free flu shot at Thunder Mountain Middle School on Saturday.

The Juneau Public Health Center will host a clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines are available for anyone who is 6 months and older.

It’s safe for people to get a flu shot during any trimester of pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska health officials say it’s especially important for older adults, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic health conditions to get a vaccine.

The clinic on Saturday is only for flu shots, so no other vaccines will be available there. But, the latest COVID-19 and RSV vaccines are available at local pharmacies and other healthcare providers in town.