Newscast – Thursday. Oct 24, 2024

In this newscast:

  • The final cruise ship of the season, the Norwegian Jewel, leaves Juneau on Thursday evening. It concludes a nearly 200-day cruise ship season for the capital city,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau formally apologized for the 1962 burning of the Douglas Indian Village at a Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday,
  • This week, the Juneau Planning Commission approved a series of land rezones that span from North Douglas to Auke Bay. All of them would increase housing density in those areas, but not everybody is thrilled about it,
  • The Northwest Arctic community of Kotzebue is starting recovery efforts after a coastal storm caused widespread flooding to the town of over 3000 people

