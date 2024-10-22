Neil Steininger and Maureen Hall officially join Juneau Assembly

Two new Juneau Assembly members were sworn in at City Hall Monday night.

Voters selected Neil Steininger to represent Assembly District 1 and Maureen Hall to represent District 2 in this year’s municipal election.

They will each serve a three-year term. They replace outgoing members ‘Waahlaal Gidaag Barbara Blake and Michelle Hale, who did not run for reelection.

At the meeting, Assembly members congratulated and thanked both outgoing members for their dedication to the community. Christine Woll applauded Blake’s commitment to the Assembly, while also juggling other leadership roles in the community and state.

“I’m just in awe of you every day. Everything that you do for your, our community, for your community, it’s so inspiring,” she said. “Your impact is large already in Alaska, and I’m really excited to see what you do next.”

Alicia Hughes-Skandijs thanked Hale for her leadership and kindness.

“I always will feel appreciative of how welcome you made me feel as a newbie who was in over her head, and your faith in me and we’re going to miss you around here,” she said.

Blake served one term and Hale served two, with the latter as deputy mayor. At the meeting, the Assembly unanimously voted to appoint member Greg Smith to fill the position.

Mayor Beth Weldon was sworn in last week for her third, three-year term as mayor. Before that, she also served two years as an Assembly member before resigning to run for mayor.

On Tuesday night the Juneau School Board will swear in three incumbent members to serve another term. This election incumbents Elizabeth Siddon, Will Muldoon and Amber Frommherz all successfully defended their seats.