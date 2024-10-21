KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau School District’s chief financial officer is resigning just a few months after she officially began the role,
  • Water levels on Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake and River are returning to normal following a moderate glacial outburst flood that peaked at 10.7 feet at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night,
  • Rosita Worl, a longstanding Indigenous leader from Juneau was honored at the White House today,
  • A bill that passed quietly into law this summer aims to make it easier to bring experienced teachers into Alaska schools — and keep them there,
  • Cold exposure injuries like frostbite and hypothermia are about 8 times more common for unhoused people in Alaska than those with housing

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications