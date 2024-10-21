Newscast – Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

In this newscast:
- Juneau School District’s chief financial officer is resigning just a few months after she officially began the role,
- Water levels on Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake and River are returning to normal following a moderate glacial outburst flood that peaked at 10.7 feet at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night,
- Rosita Worl, a longstanding Indigenous leader from Juneau was honored at the White House today,
- A bill that passed quietly into law this summer aims to make it easier to bring experienced teachers into Alaska schools — and keep them there,
- Cold exposure injuries like frostbite and hypothermia are about 8 times more common for unhoused people in Alaska than those with housing