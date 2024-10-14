Lingít Word of the Week: Cháatl — Halibut

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is cháatl, or halibut. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say cháatl.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Cháatl.

That means halibut.

Here are some sentences:

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Cháatl agawdzi.ée has du atx̱aayí sákw.

They cooked halibut for them all to eat.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Shg̱agwéi cháatl toox̱áa neech.

We always eat halibut in Skagway.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Haa cháatl kaseik.

They pull up halibut there.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Lingít x̱ʼéixʼ yak’éi ya cháatl.

Halibut tastes good to people.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Cháatl at x̱ʼéeshi ax̱ x̱ʼéi yakʼéi.

Halibut dryfish is delicious to me.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.