Juneau police ask public for help finding serial vandalism suspect

The Juneau Police Department is looking for a man suspected of spray painting swastikas at multiple locations in the Mendenhall Valley.

The department posted an image of the suspect on its Facebook page last week. In the still taken from security camera footage, he appears to be wearing dark clothing with a beanie while drawing the symbol in red paint on a sign near the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area.

According to JPD spokesperson Erran Kalwara, police believe the suspect also drew the symbol at or around the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, Riverside Rotary Park and on a trail near Cinema Drive.

“Since the end of September we’ve received at least eight separate reports of graffiti that are very similar in nature,” she said. “At this time, we’re assuming it’s the same person who’s responsible for it.”

Kalwara said the Department has received several tips from community members since the Facebook post last week, but the man has yet to be identified or taken into custody.

“JPD is following up on all of the reports that the public and property owners are providing, and so that’s been really great that folks are calling in,” she said. “If anybody knows the identity of the person that we have captured on film and provided by one of the victims of the graffiti, that would be great.”

She encourages anyone with information to call JPD dispatch at 907-586-0600 or submit an anonymous tip through the Juneau Crimeline.