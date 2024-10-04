Incumbents widen leads as updated vote count shows near certain defeat of Ship Free Saturday initiative

Incumbent candidates for mayor and school board widened their respective leads in Juneau’s local election on Friday, while Juneau voters’ rejection of the Ship Free Saturday ballot initiative became even more pronounced.

Mayor Beth Weldon now leads opponent Angela Rodell by more than 1,800 votes, according to the latest ballot update from the City and Borough of Juneau.

Neil Steininger widened his lead for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat, as did Maureen Hall in District 2.

For Juneau School Board, incumbents Elizabeth Siddon, Will Muldoon and Amber Frommherz all have substantial leads over the other three contenders.

The Ship Free Saturday ballot initiative, which would have banned large cruise ships from visiting Juneau on Saturdays and the Fourth of July starting next year, appears to be soundly rejected.

The two bond initiatives related to public safety and infrastructure are also poised to pass.

Friday’s count included 9,633 ballots, bringing voter turnout to 34%. That’s more than last year’s turnout, and there are still more than 1,000 ballots received on Election Day or by mail since Tuesday to be reviewed and processed.

The city will post another updated count next Friday before the Canvass Review Board meets Oct. 14 and 15 to certify the final results.

New and re-elected Assembly members will be sworn in at the Oct. 21 Assembly meeting. School Board members will be sworn in to their new terms at the Oct. 22 board meeting.

