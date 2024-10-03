Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

In this newscast:
- In a special Assembly meeting Thursday afternoon, the City and Borough of Juneau introduced phase one of its flood fighting plan.
- Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual celebration of brown bears gearing up for hibernation kicked off Wednesday morning.
- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alaska says it uncovered a “massive” violation of medical privacy laws by a software company used by the state Department of Corrections.
- And Alaska had a record number of opioid overdose deaths last year.