It’s municipal Election Day in Juneau

Tuesday is Election Day here in Juneau.

That means it’s the last day to cast your ballot in the by-mail municipal election. But don’t worry — there are a few ways to do that.

The ballot includes three propositions, two recall questions, nine Assembly candidates — including mayor — and six school board candidates.

The city has vote centers at City Hall and the Mendenhall Valley Public Library. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes across town are open until 8 p.m. as well. They’re located at City Hall, the AEL&P office in Lemon Creek, Douglas Public Library, the Valley Library and Statter Harbor boat launch.

Voters can also mail their ballots back, but ballots sent in by mail need to be postmarked on or before Election Day and a first-class stamp is required. Don’t forget: just because you drop off your ballot by 8 p.m. on Tuesday doesn’t mean it will be postmarked for that day.

Preliminary results will be shared Tuesday night. The final election results will be certified on Oct. 15.

Find the latest election news and candidate profiles at ktoo.org/elections.