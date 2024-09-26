Juneau planning commission OKs $8.5M roundabout project in Mendenhall Valley

A new roundabout in the Mendenhall Valley got approval to move forward from the Juneau Planning Commission earlier this week.

Commission members voted 4-1 in favor of building a roundabout where Mendenhall Loop Road intersects with Valley and Mendenhall Boulevards. That’s despite receiving a number of public comments — including one from a member of the commission — asking them to shoot it down.

On Tuesday, four commissioners recused themselves from voting on the project. That included commissioner Lacey Derr, who cited a conflict of interest because she lives near the intersection. But, in a written statement, she voiced concerns over hazards and congestion another roundabout could bring to the area.

But some residents showed support for the project. Heidi Stears wrote to the commission that a roundabout at that location would improve traffic flow and reduce accidents.

According to a city report, the intersection has seen a series of accidents with minor injuries since traffic lights were added in 2004. It says the purpose of the roundabout is to improve the safety of the area for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Once constructed, the project would be the third roundabout on Mendenhall Loop Road. It’s estimated to cost $8.5 million and is scheduled to begin construction next April. The project is being done through the state’s Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Despite approval from the commission, the project could still face one more hurdle before being greenlit. The Juneau Assembly can choose to take up the issue if members want to voice opposition or modify the project. They have until Oct. 24 to do so.