Local election ballots headed to Juneau voters’ mailboxes

Ballots for Juneau’s local election are being mailed to registered voters Thursday.

It marks the start of the City and Borough of Juneau’s municipal election this year, which features three ballot propositions, two recall questions, nine Assembly and six school board candidates.

City Clerk Beth McEwen said people should start receiving their ballots in their mailboxes starting on Friday or this weekend.

“It’s a pretty long ballot. Take your time. Sit at your kitchen table and take as long as you need to research the stuff,” she said.

Voters will have a handful of ways to return their ballots once they are filled out. The city has ballot drop boxes in different locations throughout the borough. Voters can also mail ballots back, or go to one of the two vote centers in town.

Ballots sent in by mail need to be postmarked on or before Election Day and a first-class stamp is required.

This year, the city added a few more drop boxes. McEwen said that’s because it’s been a popular way for people in Juneau to return their ballots.

“People were really appreciating and having an opportunity to drop things off and drop boxes. So we wanted to make that a little easier for folks,” she said.

The five available ballot drop boxes will open on Friday. They are located at City Hall, the Alaska Electric Light and Power Company office in Lemon Creek, Douglas Library, the Mendenhall Valley Public Library and the Statter Harbor Boat Launch parking area.

The two vote centers will open on Monday, Sept. 16. They are at City Hall and the Valley Library.

Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 1. McEwen said she encourages people to not wait until then to vote. That’s because the vote center lines can be long, and ballots turned in on Election Day aren’t counted in the unofficial results released that night.

Final results won’t be certified until Oct. 15.

Find more local election coverage at ktoo.org/elections.