Juneau Assembly candidates differ on natural disaster response, hiring strategies at public safety forum

The candidates who win the three open seats on the Juneau Assembly this fall will make critical decisions about the safety of residents. From figuring out how to mitigate natural disasters to hiring enough first responders — not all candidates are on the same page on how to tackle these issues.

Last week at the State Library and Museum, candidates participated in a public safety forum hosted by local first responders. The event focused on key health and safety issues that police, firefighters and dispatchers face in Juneau.

Issues like natural disasters, child care, staff shortages and wages were common themes. Assembly District 1 candidate Neil Steininger said the city needs to increase wages for first responders as the police department struggles to fill more than a dozen vacant jobs.

“You don’t attract quality workers unless you are willing to pay what it costs to attract a quality worker,” he said.

Steininger said getting those positions filled is critical. That’s as emergencies, like this year’s record-breaking glacier outburst flooding in Juneau, will likely continue to be looming problems.

At the forum, while all candidates said they support mitigation efforts for future flooding being sought by the city, District 2 candidate Nano Brooks was more pressing. He said the city needs to take immediate action instead of waiting on movement from the state or federal government.

“We need to be building levees downstream on city-owned land. We need to be cutting diversion channels into unpopulated areas and be looking at what it takes to engineer stilted homes for construction of the future,” he said.

Alongside candidates on the ballot, there is a proposition that asks voters whether to pass $12.7 million in bond debt to help cover the cost of replacing the radio system used by police and firefighters.

Police say the current system they use is outdated and its expected lifespan expired a decade ago. While all candidates present at the forum said they would be voting yes on the measure, some like mayoral candidate Angela Rodell, said she isn’t a fan of the way the city wants to pay for it.

“One of the things I’m very concerned about is why this bond issue is coming this year,” she said. “Why it hasn’t come before now? To me, this is something that should have been taken care of a long time ago, and we need to focus on making sure that essential services are covered in current operating budgets.”

The lack of affordable housing and limited resources for people experiencing homelessness was also an issue brought up. District 2 candidate Emily Mesch said she wants the city to expand its collaboration with local social service providers.

“I think CBJ has a leadership role, in terms of making sure that all of our social services providers are working well with one another, that when there are gaps, they can work together to fill them, and make sure that if there is a need, that it’s provided for,” she said.

Seven out of nine Assembly candidates attended the forum. District 1 candidate Connor Ulmer and incumbent Mayor Beth Weldon did not attend. Five candidates are running for a District 2 seat, two are running for a District 1 seat and two are running for mayor.

But, more election forums are coming up. Ballots for Juneau’s by-mail election will be mailed to residents on Sept.12. Election Day is Oct. 1.

The Juneau League of Women Voters, KTOO and the Juneau Empire will co-host candidate forums on Sept. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.