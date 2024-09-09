Douglas issues get the spotlight at weekend candidate forum

Candidates running in Juneau’s local election shared their stances on issues that affect Douglas Island residents Sunday at a forum at the Douglas Library.

As they were asked about the maintenance of local graveyards, a potential second crossing over Gastineau Channel and Eaglecrest Ski Area’s gondola plan, several candidates observed that Douglas residents often feel overlooked.

Answering a question about the still-unpaved roads in Douglas, including one next to Sayéik: Gastineau Community School, District 2 Juneau Assembly candidate Nano Brooks said the roads are an example of the way the City and Borough of Juneau has handled other issues in Douglas, which was incorporated into Juneau in 1970.

“There’s no reason that it’s not paved right now,” he said. “I’ve seen it in so many fields. It seems like Douglas doesn’t get a priority on very many things.”

District 1 represents Douglas Island residents, but the two candidates from that race — Connor Ulmer and Neil Steininger — weren’t there in person. District 2 candidate Emily Mesch and incumbent mayor Beth Weldon also didn’t attend.

District 2 candidates Dorene Lorenz, Brooks, and Mary Marks attended in person, as well as mayoral candidate Angela Rodell. District 2 candidate Maureen Hall didn’t attend or submit answers.

The moderators asked candidates about the graveyards in Douglas that volunteers have been maintaining for decades. Most candidates said they should be at least in part taken over by the city, but current Mayor Beth Weldon said via a written statement read by one of the moderators that she doesn’t support the acquisition.

“I am in a unique position from other candidates, as I have relatives buried in one of the cemeteries,” Weldon wrote. “But with the burden on staff time and the funding involved to resolve ownership, I am unable to support CBJ taking ownership of the cemeteries.”

Several candidates, like Mary Marks, said caring for the graveyards shows respect for Juneau’s ancestors.

“It’s hard, you know, it’s hard to handle death,” Marks said. “And if we have our community working together to help each other handle it, I think it’d be more soothing, and it would begin to heal, heal each other.”

Another question concerned capping spending on Eaglecrest’s Gondola project, and whether the municipally-owned ski area should be self-sustaining after the gondola is up and running.

No candidate offered a hard cap on spending, and most said they would want more information on how the gondola contributes to revenue before weighing in on Eaglecrest’s long-term fiscal plan.

Rodell said she wants to see the outcome of the vote on “Ship-Free Saturdays” before making assumptions about the gondola’s revenue.

“That’s going to have an impact on whether or not Eaglecrest can be sustainable in the time frames people are talking about, because it’s going to limit the number of visitors who are going to be able to go out to Eaglecrest,” Rodell said.

Every candidate was in favor of a second crossing that would connect North Douglas to Juneau’s mainland. But they didn’t weigh in on where exactly that crossing should be built.

Emily Mesch’s written statement commented on the potential environmental impacts.

“I highly value our wetlands area,” Mesch said. “And believe that we should ensure they are affected as little as possible, with the foreknowledge that having a zero effect isn’t possible.”

In a written response, Weldon said the crossing will provide redundancy and added safety for residents of the island, since one bridge leaves them vulnerable in the event of a closure. And Weldon used her answer to give an update: the routes will soon be evaluated by the National Environmental Protection Act standards.

“The main purpose of the crossing is to provide redundancy and safety,” Weldon said. “After having the bridge hit twice by cranes, we realize our vulnerability with only one crossing.”

Ballots in Juneau’s by-mail election will be mailed out later this week. Voting ends Oct. 1.