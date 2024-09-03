Lingít Word of the Week: Kichx̱.anagaat — Rainbow

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is kichx̱.anagaat, or rainbow. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say kichx̱.anagaat.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Kichx̱.anagaat.

That means rainbow.

And here is a sentence:

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Séew daak wustáanidáx̱ áyá kichx̱.anag̱aat yéi tusatínch

It is from the rain that we always see rainbows.

