Newscast – Tuesday, August 28, 2024

In this newscast:
- US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has finalized a decision to maintain protections for 28 million acres of wilderness lands across Alaska, known as “D-1” lands,
- Ketchikan residents describe a chaotic scene in the minutes and hours after a landslide ripped through a residential neighborhood,
- A new study released by NOAA deepens the connection between human-caused climate change and the die-off of Bering Sea snow crabs,
- Tongass Voices: Sh Dei Wooteen Jeni Brown on speaking up — “Everybody has a warrior inside them”