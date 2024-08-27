KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, August 28, 2024



In this newscast:

  • US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has finalized a decision to maintain protections for 28 million acres of wilderness lands across Alaska, known as “D-1” lands,
  • Ketchikan residents describe a chaotic scene in the minutes and hours after a landslide ripped through a residential neighborhood,
  • A new study released by NOAA deepens the connection between human-caused climate change and the die-off of Bering Sea snow crabs,
  • Tongass Voices: Sh Dei Wooteen Jeni Brown on speaking up — “Everybody has a warrior inside them”

