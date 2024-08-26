Newscast – Monday, August 26, 2024

In this newscast:
- Southeast Alaska health officials say cases of pertussis, commonly called whooping cough, are up in Juneau,
- Emergency crews responded to a large landslide that killed one person and destroyed several houses in Ketchikan on Sunday,
- A bellweather trial is began today in a fight over whether the parent companies of two Alaska grocery chains can merge,
- Petersburg residents are ramping up their efforts to track and combat the invasive European green crabs,
- Southeast Alaska’s king salmon sport fishery is closed, effective Monday through the end of September