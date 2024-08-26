KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, August 26, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Southeast Alaska health officials say cases of pertussis, commonly called whooping cough, are up in Juneau,
  • Emergency crews responded to a large landslide that killed one person and destroyed several houses in Ketchikan on Sunday,
  • A bellweather trial is began today in a fight over whether the parent companies of two Alaska grocery chains can merge,
  • Petersburg residents are ramping up their efforts to track and combat the invasive European green crabs,
  • Southeast Alaska’s king salmon sport fishery is closed, effective Monday through the end of September

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications