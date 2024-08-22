KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, August 22, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Illegal student parking is on the rise near Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital’s nationwide search for a new CEO has narrowed down to three candidates,
  • The three members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation are calling for action from President Biden on transboundary mining in British Columbia,
  • Some lawmakers have tried, but all failed to pass a law to delegate the responsibility of making new specialty license plates to the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles – that is, until this year. 

