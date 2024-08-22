Bartlett narrows down CEO search to three finalists

Bartlett Regional Hospital’s nationwide search for a new CEO has narrowed down to three candidates.

As Juneau’s hospital faces a multimillion-dollar deficit, it announced Thursday that the finalists are Jon Friedenberg, Melanee Tiura and Joe Wanner.

Friedenberg runs his own health care consulting business. He previously served in leadership roles at hospitals in California and at a research facility in Texas.

Tiura is the administrator of Providence Valdez Medical Center and previously worked at health care facilities in Unalaska, Dillingham and Michigan.

Wanner already works at Bartlett. He was appointed as chief financial officer last year, and had held the same role at Bartlett in 2017, between stints as CFO for a hospital in Oregon.

The finalists will be in town over the next two weeks for final interviews with the hospital board and to meet staff. There will also be opportunities for the public to get to know them. Meet and greets will be held on Bartlett’s campus starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 with Tiura, Wanner on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Friedenberg on Friday, Sept. 6.

Ian Worden is Bartlett’s current interim CEO. He was appointed last fall.

The hospital board is currently seeking financial help for a handful of services it says are draining money. It’s also locked in a contract stalemate with the employee union over wages.